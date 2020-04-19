PM Modi urges industry to adopt new business models, work culture

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday identified key policy priorities for the nation based on learnings from the Coronavirus pandemic, which include finding the know how for reducing the carbon footprint as well as finding low cost health solutions that can be deployed on a large scale. Modi also urged the industry to take the lead in embracing new business models and work culture that are resilient to future crises and are efficient as well as inclusive.

In a blog post published in networking site Linkedin, Modi said that the world is in pursuit of new business models and India, with its innovative zeal, can take the lead in offering a new work culture. Referring to how the linkage of Aadhaar numbers, mobile phones and bank accounts helped in containing corruption and dismantle bureaucratic structures, Modi said that technology has already brought immense benefit to governance and delivery of welfare schemes.

The Prime minister named five pillars of his vision of a new business and work culture-- adaptability to survive future crises, efficiency, primacy to caring for the poor, new opportunities emerging in the post-Coronavirus pandemic world and unity and brotherhood.

“The need of the hour is to think of business and lifestyle models that are easily adaptable. Doing so would mean that even in a time of crisis, our offices, businesses and commerce could get moving faster, ensuring loss of life does not occur," Modi said in his post.

The Prime Minister cited embracing digital payments as a key example of adaptability. Shop owners--big and small should--invest in digital tools that keep commerce connected, especially in times of crisis, Modi said, adding that the country was already witnessing an encouraging surge in digital transactions. Modi also pointed out telemedicine as an example where technology will help in surmounting challenges of physical infrastructure. “We are already seeing several consultations without actually going to the clinic or hospital. Again, this is a positive sign. Can we think of business models to help further telemedicine across the world?"

Modi also said that one should reimagine what ‘being efficient’ would mean. This, he said, cannot only be about how much time was spent in the office and should emphasise on completing a task in the specified time frame.

Modi also said new business models have to attach primacy to caring for the poor, the most vulnerable and the planet. Referring to how quickly pollution levels dropped during the lockdown, Modi said that there was a significant future in developing technologies and practices that can reduce our impact on the planet. “Do more with less," Modi said in his post.

The Prime Minister said the Coronavirus pandemic has made people realise the need to work on health solutions at a low cost and on a large scale. India could become a guiding light for global efforts to ensure the health and well being of humanity, he said. Also, we should invest in innovations to make sure our farmers have access to information, machinery, and markets no matter what the situation, so that our citizens have access to essential goods, the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister said that like every crisis, Covid-19 too has brought opportunities. India, he said, must be ahead of the curve in the future, rather than playing catch up.

Modi also emphasised that the Coronavirus pandemic does not distinguish between race, religion, colour, caste, creed, language or border before striking. Therefore, the country’s response and conduct thereafter should attach primacy to unity and brotherhood. “We are in this together. Unlike previous moments in history, when countries or societies faced off against each other, today we are together facing a common challenge. The future will be about togetherness and resilience," the Prime Minister said.

