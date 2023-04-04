NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called for integrated preparations for dealing with natural disasters underlining they should not be isolated as natural calamities in one part of the world affect others too.

Speaking at the 5th edition of the International Conference on Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, he noted that in just a few years, over 40 countries from advanced and developing countries, large or small or from the Global South or Global North have become part of the CDRI.

PM Modi outlined some priorities for discussion for disaster resilience infrastructure in the context of this year’s theme of ‘Delivering Resilient and Inclusive Infrastructure’.

PM Modi underlined the intelligent use of local knowledge of building infrastructures that can withstand disasters. Modern technology with local insights can be great for resilience. Further, if documented well, local knowledge may become a global best practice, he said.

The prime minister noted the inclusive intent of some of the CDRI initiatives. He mentioned the Infrastructure for Resilient Island States initiative or IRIS is benefitting many island nations.

He remarked on the Infrastructure Resilience Accelerator Fund that was announced last year. This 50 million dollar fund has generated immense interest among developing nations. “The commitment of financial resources is key to the success of initiatives," he said.

The prime minister said “Infrastructure is not only about returns but also about reach and resilience. Infrastructure must leave none behind and serve the people even during times of crisis."

He stressed the need for a holistic view of infrastructure as social and digital infrastructure are as important as transport infrastructure.

Along with quick relief, the prime minister emphasized the need to focus on early restoration of normalcy too. “Resilience is built in the times between one disaster and another. Studying past disasters and learning lessons from them is the way," he added.

Mentioning India’s G20 presidency, PM Modi informed about the inclusion of the CDRI in many working groups. “The solutions you explore here will receive attention at the highest levels of global policy-making", he said.

Referring to the scale and intensity of the recent disasters like the earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria, he concluded by underlining the importance of CDRI’s work and its importance.