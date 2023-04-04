PM Modi calls for integrated preparations for dealing with natural disasters1 min read . Updated: 04 Apr 2023, 12:17 PM IST
He stressed the need for a holistic view of infrastructure as social and digital infrastructure are as important as transport infrastructure
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called for integrated preparations for dealing with natural disasters underlining they should not be isolated as natural calamities in one part of the world affect others too.
