With a severe second coronavirus wave raging across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday tried to dispel the doubts associated with the covid-19 virus through his conversations with health experts and care providers.

In his monthly Mann Ki Baat address, PM Modi held direct dialogue with frontline workers such as doctors, nurses, ambulance driver and a covid-19 survivor in order to encourage covid appropriate behaviour, highlight the importance of medical consultation, testing and panic management.

“I am expressing my mann ki baat at a time when corona is testing our patience; it is testing the limits of all of us at enduring misery. Many of our near and dear ones have left us untimely. After successfully confronting the first wave of coronavirus, the country was full of enthusiasm and self-confidence, but this storm has shaken the country," PM Modi said in his 76th Mann Ki Baat address.

This comes against the backdrop of an acute oxygen availability crisis in the country amid a surge in covid infections, with hospital beds and medicines running out. The situation is alarming with the reported deaths of critically ill covid-19 patients due to low oxygen in the national capital surging.

The government has been facing criticism over its mishandling of the second wave, as super spreader events such as political rallies and the Kumbh Mela threaten to spread covid infections to India’s villages.

PM Modi also addressed the issue of vaccine hesitancy against the backdrop of shots for all adults to be made available from 1 May under phase 3 of the vaccination drive.

“Now 1 May onwards, vaccines are going to be made available for every person above 18 years in the country. Now the corporate sector, companies too will be able to participate in the programme of administering vaccines to their employees. I also want to say that the programme of free vaccines by the government of India that is going on now will continue further too," PM said.

Scientists at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) have said the percentage of people who have been infected by the coronavirus after being vaccinated is not more than 0.04%.

“So we should remove from our mind such misconception about the vaccine. From 1 May, vaccine administration programme for all those above 18 years in the entire country will begin, and I appeal to the people that come and get vaccinated and protect yourselves and overall, our society and our community will be protected from covid-19 infection," said Dr Naveed Nazeer Shah, professor at Government Medical College in Srinagar in his conversation with the PM.

With the second wave raging across the country, 349,691 new covid-19 cases were registered over the last 24 hours, with the states of Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Rajasthan accounting for 3/4th of the new cases. A total of 2,767 people died over the last 24 hours, with Maharashtra accounting for the maximum number of deaths, followed by Delhi.

In his conversation with PM Modi, Dr Shashank Joshi, dean of the Indian College of Physicians said, “This second deluge has come in rapidly. This virus is faster moving than the first wave. But the good thing is that the recovery rate is higher and mortality rate is pretty low."

Joshi also referred to the panic buying for remdesivir, an investigational therapy drug given in acute and severe versions of covid-19 where patients are on oxygen support. Amid reports of remdesivir shortages in certain regions of the country, the Union government has waived off import duty on remdesivir, its raw materials and other components used to make the antiviral drug until 31 October.

“The way people are running after remdesivir…they should stop doing that. This medicine has a limited role…it should be taken only when people are put on oxygen in a hospital, strictly as per the doctor’s advice," Joshi said and added, “It is imperative that treatment protocol is as per the doctor’s advice. And it is not at all required to run after all these expensive medications."

“I urge all of you…if you need any information, if you have any apprehension, get the information only from the correct source," PM Modi added.

The government is pulling out all stops to provide necessary healthcare services in the wake of the crisis. The latest case in point being the government directing all major ports to waive off all charges and give priority to oxygen and related consignments for berthing, given the acute shortage of medical oxygen in the country.

In response to the question about panic management, Dr Shah from Srinagar said, “There is no need to panic this time around too. Amid this occurrence too, if we adhere to the protective measures, the SOPs such as wearing masks, using hand sanitizers…beyond that, if we maintain physical distance and avoid social gathering, we can carry on with our daily work and keep ourselves protected from this infection."

“So, the community needs to have awareness about this disease and be positive, don’t be panic and don’t be stressed out. It worsens the condition of the patient," added Surekha, senior nursing officer at K.C. General Hospital in Bengaluru in her conversation with the PM.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.