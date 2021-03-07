OPEN APP
New Delhi [India], March 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people to buy medicines from Janaushadhi Kendras at an affordable cost.

The Prime Minister's remarks came while he was addressing Janaushadhi Diwas celebrations and interacting with beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana through video conferencing.

"Medicines are expensive, that's why we have PM 'Jan Aushadhi ' yojana for the poor which saves their money. 9,000 crores of money has been saved by the poor because they got medicines at lower prices. Some people who do not buy medicines due to expensive cost is now purchasing medicines. I urge people to buy medicines at an affordable cost from Janaushadhi Kendra. If people call it 'Modi ki Dukaan' then buy it from that centre," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister was speaking after a woman, Rubina, from Madhya Pradesh, shared her experience of benefitting from Janaushadhi Yojana.

"My son has some medical issues. I used to buy 5,000 medicines for him per month and could not afford it. But my neighbour told me about affordable medicines available at 'Modi ji ki dukaan'. I went there and purchased medicines for 2,000 only. I am happy that Modi ji is helping us," she said.

Earlier, PM Modi dedicated to the nation the 7,500th Janaushadhi Kendra at North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS), Shillong on Sunday via video conferencing.

Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana's initiative endeavours to provide quality medicines at an affordable price. The number of stores under the scheme has grown to 7499, with all districts of the country covered. Sales in the financial year 2020-21 (up to March 4, 2021) led to total savings of approximately Rs. 3600 crore for common citizens, as these medicines are cheaper by 50 per cent to 90 per cent than the corresponding market rates.

In order to create more awareness about Janaushadhi, an entire week from March 1-7 is being celebrated as 'Janaushadhi Week' across the nation, with the theme of 'Jan Aushadhi - Seva bhi, Rozgar bhi'. The last day of the week- March 7 is being celebrated as 'Janaushadhi Diwas'.

