PM Modi urges people to buy affordable medicines from Janaushadhi Kendras

"Medicines are expensive, that's why we have PM 'Jan Aushadhi ' yojana for the poor which saves their money. ₹9,000 crores of money has been saved by the poor because they got medicines at lower prices. Some people who do not buy medicines due to expensive cost is now purchasing medicines. I urge people to buy medicines at an affordable cost from Janaushadhi Kendra. If people call it 'Modi ki Dukaan' then buy it from that centre," PM Modi said.