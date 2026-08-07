PM Modi urges people to celebrate National Handloom Day, encourages people to make GRWM videos

Ahead of National Handloom Day on August 7, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to citizens to celebrate India's rich handloom heritage by showcasing their favourite handloom products online and promoting the country's traditional weaving culture.

PM Modi calls for National Handloom Day celebrations In a post on X on Wednesday, the Prime Minister encouraged people to take part in the celebrations by sharing videos featuring handloom products, including the popular "Get Ready With Me" (GRWM) format.

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Sharing a video, PM Modi wrote on X, "Tomorrow, 7th August is National Handloom Day. Let’s make India’s handloom diversity popular. Share your videos with your favourite handloom products, including GRWM videos on social media (sic)."

National Handloom Day is observed every year on August 7 to commemorate the Swadeshi Movement, which was launched on the same date in 1905. The movement encouraged the use of indigenous goods, particularly handwoven textiles, and played a significant role in India's freedom struggle by promoting self-reliance and reducing dependence on imported products.

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The annual observance also seeks to recognise the contribution of handloom weavers to India's cultural heritage and textile industry.

It serves as a platform to promote traditional crafts, encourage the use of handwoven fabrics and raise awareness about the importance of sustaining the livelihoods of artisans.

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