‘Cannot be fought from conference tables’: PM Modi calls for mass movement against climate change1 min read . Updated: 15 Apr 2023, 12:33 PM IST
The prime minister emphasised that when people become conscious that simple acts in their daily lives are powerful, there will be a very positive impact on the environment.
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said an idea becomes a mass movement when it moves from “discussion tables to dinner tables" as he called for people’s participation and collective efforts in the fight against climate change.
