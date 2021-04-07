OPEN APP
On the occasion of the World Health Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged people to focus on fighting coronavirus by taking all precautions, including wearing a mask, regularly washing hands and following other protocols.

PM Modi's appeal comes amid a recent spurt in Covid-19 cases with over 1 lakh daily new infections reported twice for the first time this year.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, "#WorldHealthDay is a day to reaffirm our gratitude and appreciation to all those who work day and night to keep our planet healthy."

"It's also a day to reiterate our commitment to supporting research and innovation in healthcare," the PM added.

PM Modi also said: "On #WorldHealthDay, let us keep the focus on fighting COVID-19 by taking all possible precautions including wearing a mask, regularly washing hands and following the other protocols."

"At the same time, do take all possible steps to boost immunity and stay fit," he said in a series of tweets.

"The Government of India is taking numerous measures including Ayushman Bharat and PM Janaushadhi Yojana to ensure people get access to top quality and affordable healthcare," PM Modi pointed out.

India is also conducting the world's largest vaccination drive to strengthen the fight against Covid-19, the prime minister asserted.

The World Health Day is a global health awareness day celebrated every year on April 7 under the sponsorship of the World Health Organization (WHO).

From its inception at the First Health Assembly in 1948 and since taking effect in 1950, the celebration has aimed to create awareness of a specific health theme to highlight a priority area of concern for the WHO.

