Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  PM Modi urges people to follow all Covid protocols, get vaccinated

PM Modi urges people to follow all Covid protocols, get vaccinated

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Livemint

Prime Minister Modi said the ongoing global pandemic has reaffirmed the importance of keeping fit and boosting immunity.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday appealed to people to follow all COVID-19 related protocols, wear masks and get vaccinated if eligible.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday appealed to people to follow all COVID-19 related protocols, wear masks and get vaccinated if eligible.

Hailing the initiative of elite athletes taking people step by step through the 'Surya Namaskar' for fitness and positivity, Prime Minister Modi said the ongoing global pandemic has reaffirmed the importance of keeping fit and boosting immunity. 

Hailing the initiative of elite athletes taking people step by step through the 'Surya Namaskar' for fitness and positivity, Prime Minister Modi said the ongoing global pandemic has reaffirmed the importance of keeping fit and boosting immunity. 

"This is a great effort to do so," he said, tagging a Sports Authority of India tweet urging people to join in as India's elite athletes make a step by step demonstration of Surya Namaskar.

"This is a great effort to do so," he said, tagging a Sports Authority of India tweet urging people to join in as India's elite athletes make a step by step demonstration of Surya Namaskar.

"At the same time, I again appeal to you all to follow all COVID-19 related protocols, wear masks and get vaccinated if eligible," Modi said.

"At the same time, I again appeal to you all to follow all COVID-19 related protocols, wear masks and get vaccinated if eligible," Modi said.

The Ayush Ministry observed 'Surya Namaskar for vitality' on Friday in which more than one crore people from across the world, including India, performed the 'yoga asanas' to keep themselves safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, a statement said.

The Ayush Ministry observed 'Surya Namaskar for vitality' on Friday in which more than one crore people from across the world, including India, performed the 'yoga asanas' to keep themselves safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, a statement said.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!