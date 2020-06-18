Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people on Thursday to observe International Day of Yoga on 21 June within the confines of their homes due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Noting that this year's theme is 'Yoga at home' and 'Yoga with family', he said due to the pandemic, it has to be observed indoors.

Though yoga day celebrations are an occasion of mass gatherings, due to extraordinary times, this year people should observe the day at their homes, he said in a video message.

A message from Modi will be highlight of the main event for International Day of Yoga 2020. The Prime Minister’s remarks will be televised at 6:30 am on 21 June, 2020. In wake of pandemic, the IDY this year is being observed on a large scale through the electronic and digital platforms by the Ministry of AYUSH.

The PM’s remarks will be telecast on DD National, DD News, DD Bharti, DD India, DD Urdu, DD Sports, DD Kisan, all RLSS channels and all regional Kendras. As has been the practice in IDY observation in the previous years, the message will be followed by a live demonstration of the 45-minute Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) by the team from Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY).

"The observation of IDY in the past years has been marked by thousands of harmonious mass demonstrations of Yoga in public places. Due to the current global health emergency due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the focus this year is less on such celebrations and more on the people performing Yoga at their respective homes with participation of the entire family" said Ministry of AYUSH in a statement. Yoga is found to be especially relevant in the pandemic situation, since its practice leads to both physical and mental wellbeing, and increases the individual’s ability to fight diseases.

