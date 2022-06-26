This comes as the cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 197 crore (1,97,08,51,580) on Saturday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people to take their precautionary Covid-19 vaccine dose on time.
"We have reached close to 200 crore vaccine doses. The precaution dose is also being rapidly administered in the country," the PM said in his Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast, adding that it is a matter of satisfaction that today the country has a comprehensive protective shield of vaccines.
"If it is time for a precaution dose after your second dose, then you must take this third dose. Make your family members, especially the elderly, take a precautionary dose. We also have to take necessary precautions like hand hygiene and masks," Modi added.
Further, the PM also advised people to take necessary precautions like hand hygiene and masks and also asked to be alert to the diseases caused by the surrounding filth during the rainy season.
"We also have to take necessary precautions like hand hygiene and masks. We also have to be alert to the diseases caused by the surrounding filth during the rainy season. All of you stay alert, stay healthy and keep moving forward with similar positive energy," he said.
This comes as the cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 197 crore (1,97,08,51,580) on Saturday, according to the Union health ministry.
This has been achieved through 2,55,80,569 sessions.
India began administering precaution doses of vaccines to healthcare and frontline workers and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities on 10 January.
The country began inoculating children aged 12-14 on 16 March and also removed the comorbidity clause, making all people aged above 60 eligible for the precautionary dose of the Covid vaccine.
Precautionary doses for all people above the age of 18 were opened on 10 April.
So far, more than 3.63 crore (3,63,09,335) adolescents have been administered the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.
Also, 4,40,50,105 precaution doses have been administered in the age group of over 60 years. In the age group of 45-59 years, 23,51,974 doses have been given while 25,38,431 precaution doses have been given to in the age group of 18-44.
