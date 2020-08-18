NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged citizens of the country to take precautions against tropical and vector-borne diseases as they are common in this season even though the centre is monitoring the situation.

Taking to Twitter, the prime minister wrote, "This is the season of tropical and vector-borne diseases. I urge you all to take the right precautions. The government is also closely monitoring the situation and ensuring care to those affected. Stay safe, be happy!"

Meanwhile, Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan today held a review meeting with the officials of Delhi health department and the municipal corporations in the national capital over the preparedness to check vector-borne diseases in the city state.

"Today, I held a review meeting with officials of the Delhi government and city's municipal corporations over the preparedness to deal with vector-borne diseases like dengue, chikungunya, and malaria. It is important to take measures to control these diseases,"the Union health minister said after the meeting.

Dr Harsh Vardhan said that the meeting was necessary as everyone was busy in battling COVID-19. "It was important to have a meeting so that vector-borne diseases are not ignored. Last year, around 5,000 cases of dengue were reported. It is important to be better prepared to deal with such diseases," the minister added.

Separately, the World Health Organization (WHO) today also called for widespread flu vaccinations this year.

The world must administer widespread anti-flu vaccinations this year to help to ward off the risk of complicating coronavirus infections, WHO senior adviser Bruce Aylward said on Tuesday.





