PM Modi urges states to keep strict vigil on Bird Flu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged States to keep a constant vigil on the situation of Avian Influenza, especially those where the disease also called as bird flu hasn’t reached so far.

The Prime Minister was chairing a high-level meeting with Chief Ministers and Administrators of all States and Union Territories on Monday to review the status and preparedness for covid-19 vaccination via video conferencing wherein he also discussed the spread of Bird Flu in nine States including Kerala, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi and Maharashtra.

“The Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying has put in place a plan to tackle the problem, in which District Magistrates will have a key role. The Chief Ministers of the affected States should guide their district magistrates (DMs) in this endeavour. Other States where Bird Flu is yet to reach should be on a constant vigil," Modi said.

According to the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, as on Monday, Avian Influenza has been confirmed in 10 states of the country. The Indian Council of Agricultural Research-National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (ICAR-NIHSAD) has confirmed death of crows and migratory/wild birds in Tonk, Karauli, Bhilwara districts of Rajasthan; and Valsad, Vadodara and Surat districts of Gujarat. Further, death of crows were confirmed in Kotdwar and Dehradun districts of Uttarakhand. In Delhi, crows and ducks, respectively, were reported dead in New Delhi and Sanjay lake areas, the ministry said.

Additionally, outbreak of Avian influenza has been among poultry in Parbhani district while AI is confirmed from Mumbai, Thane, Dapoli, Beed in crows in Maharashtra. In Haryana, culling of infected birds is underway for the control and containment of the spread of the disease. A Central team has visited Himachal Pradesh and will reach Panchkula on 11 January, 2021 for carrying out monitoring the epicentre sites and conducting epidemiological investigation, the government said.

“States have been requested to build awareness among the public and avoid the spread of misinformation. States/ UTs have been requested to increase surveillance around water bodies, live bird markets, zoos, poultry farms, etc. along with proper disposal of carcass, and strengthening of bio-security in poultry farms. Moreover, maintaining adequate stock of personal protective equipment (PPE) kits and accessories required for culling operations," said Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying in a statement.

Secretary Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying (DAHD) requested State Animal Husbandry departments to ensure effective communication and coordination with Health authorities for close vigilance of the disease status and avoid any chances of jumping of the disease into humans.

