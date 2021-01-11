PM Modi urges states to keep strict vigil on Bird Flu

According to the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, as on Monday, Avian Influenza has been confirmed in 10 states of the country. The Indian Council of Agricultural Research-National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (ICAR-NIHSAD) has confirmed death of crows and migratory/wild birds in Tonk, Karauli, Bhilwara districts of Rajasthan; and Valsad, Vadodara and Surat districts of Gujarat. Further, death of crows were confirmed in Kotdwar and Dehradun districts of Uttarakhand. In Delhi, crows and ducks, respectively, were reported dead in New Delhi and Sanjay lake areas, the ministry said.