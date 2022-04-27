PM Modi urges states to reduce local taxes to bring down fuel prices

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
PM Modi, in an interaction with chief ministers on the emerging Covid-19 situation in the country, came down heavily on Opposition-ruled states, saying some states did not reduce VAT on petrol and diesel despite the excise duty cut by the Centre last November
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged state chief ministers, especially the opposition-ruled states to reduce VAT on petrol and diesel as prices soar amid high crude oil prices.
PM Modi, in an interaction with chief ministers on the emerging Covid-19 situation in the country, came down heavily on Opposition-ruled states, saying some states did not reduce VAT on petrol and diesel despite the excise duty cut by the Centre last November and had done "injustice" to the people by not transferring the benefits of the move to them.
"The situation of war which has arisen, has affected the supply chain, and in such an environment, the challenges are increasing day by day," Modi said in an apparent reference to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
"This global crisis is bringing many challenges. In such a situation, it has become imperative to further enhance the spirit of cooperative federalism and coordination between the Centre and states," he said.
Flagging the issue of high prices of petrol and diesel, Modi said the Centre had reduced excise duty to reduce the burden of prices of petrol and diesel on the people last November.
He said the Centre had urged states to reduce taxes and transfer the benefit to the citizens.
"Some states reduced taxes but some states did not give any benefit of this to the people. Due to this, the prices of petrol and diesel in these states continue to remain high. In a way, this is not only injustice to the people of these states but it also has an impact on neighbouring states," he said.
Many states such as Maharashtra, West Bengal, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Jharkhand and Tamil Nadu for some reason or the other did not listen to the central government and the citizens of those states continued to be burdened, he said.
