PM Modi urges states to reduce VAT on petrol, diesel

“Many states like, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Jharkhand did not agree to our request for some reason or the other, and the burden on the people of these states continued. I would not go into how much revenue these states gained during this period. But, now I am urging you that in the interest of the nation, please undertake what should have been done six months back in November. Give consumers in your state the benefit by lowering the VAT," Modi said.