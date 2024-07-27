PM Modi urges states to take tangible actions, transform districts into growth engines

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday stressed the crucial role of states in driving their own development, asserting that India’s goal of becoming a developed nation depends significantly on the progress of its individual states. This point was emphasized during a briefing by NITI Aayog Chief Executive Officer BVR Balasubramanyam, who summarized Modi's address to state chief ministers at the federal policy think tank's governing council meeting earlier in the day.

The governing council convened to deliberate on a strategic vision document aimed at achieving the status of a developed nation. Discussions also encompassed recommendations from state chief secretaries regarding improvements in the ease of living, according to Balasubramanyam.

"The prime minister spoke about the goodwill that is there around the world for India and the need for India to grab the opportunity," Balasubramanyam said, citing Modi's opening remarks at the meeting.

Modi's message was clear: achieving the status of a developed nation requires more than aspirations. "You must have tangible goals that must be pursued and chief ministers have a role to play," Balasubramanyam said, relaying the prime minister’s words.

Modi also urged states to create their own vision documents, noting that a developed nation is essentially an aggregation of developed states, Balasubramanyam added.

The meeting saw participation from 26 chief ministers, though those from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, Bihar, Delhi, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Puducherry were not present.

Balasubramanyam indicated that the vision document, which will include both a five-year strategy and a 25-year strategy, is expected to be finalized within approximately six weeks.

NITI Aayog vice chairperson Suman Bery elaborated that the prime minister anticipates the think tank to assess the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) attractiveness of states. The central government is keen for states to implement measures and foster competition to attract foreign investments, leveraging the Centre’s liberal FDI policy.

Modi has asked NITI Aayog to develop an ‘investment-friendly charter’ detailing the policies, programmes, and processes needed to attract investments, the think tank said in a statement.

States will be evaluated based on these parameters to encourage healthy competition for investment attraction. The importance of law and order, good governance, and infrastructure was also highlighted as critical factors for attracting investments, beyond merely offering incentives, it added.

"This decade is of changes, technological and geo-political, and also of opportunities. India should grab these opportunities and make our policies conducive for international investments. This is the stepping stone for progress to make India a developed nation," NITI Aayog said in a social media post quoting Modi's remarks at the meeting.

"States can play an active role to achieve this aim as they are directly connected with the people," NiTI Aayog said quoting Modi.