While speaking at the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in the US, Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited the global vaccine manufacturers to come and make vaccines in India.

PM Modi said, "Understanding its responsibility towards humanity, India started giving vaccines to the needy in the world. I, here, invite the global manufacturers of vaccines to come and make the vaccine in India."

Noting that India has developed the first DNA vaccine, the PM said, it can be given to people older than 12 years.

PM Modi stressed that despite having limited resources, "India is working aggressively towards vaccine development and manufacturing".

During the address, the PM also paid tribute to all those who have lost their lives in the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

The theme for this year's General Debate is 'Building Resilience through hope to recover from COVID-19, rebuild sustainably, respond to the needs of the planet, respect the rights of people, and revitalise the United Nations.' The high-level segment of the 76th UNGA began in New York on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Indian PM reached Washington on Wednesday for a three-day visit to the country. This was his first visit beyond neighbourhood since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. He held bilateral meetings with US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris and also met his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison and Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga.

(With inputs from the agencies)

