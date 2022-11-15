PM Modi, US President Biden share a warm hug before the start of G20 Summit in Bali. Watch Video2 min read . 08:47 AM IST
G 20 Summit: PM Modi, US President Biden will participate in the G20 working session on Food and Energy Security today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden today exchanged greetings as the G20 Summit began in Bali. In a photo shared by the Prime Minister's Office, PM Modi and Joe Biden are seen shaking hands
"PM @narendramodi and @POTUS @JoeBideninteract during the @g20org Summit in Bali," Prime Minister's Office tweeted.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden shared a warm hug as the G20 Summit began in Bali. Watch Video
The two leaders will participate in the G20 working session on Food and Energy Security today.
PM Modi also greeted and shook hands with French President Emmanuel Macron.
Earlier today, PM Modi was greeted by Indonesia's President Joko Widodo at the venue.
"Recover Together, Recover Stronger. Indonesian President @jokowi welcomes PM @narendramodi for the G20 Bali Summit. Detailed deliberations on contemporary global challenges including food & energy security and health are on the @g20org Summit agenda today," Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet.
Upon his arrival in Bali on Sunday night, PM Modi was received a traditional welcome.
"Grateful to the Indian community for the warm welcome in Bali!" the prime minister tweeted.
The 17th edition of the G20 Summit will extensively focus on key issues of global concern under the theme of 'Recover Together, Recover Stronger'.
Indonesia's President will hand over the G20 Presidency to India at the closing ceremony of the Bali summit. India will officially assume the G20 Presidency from December 1, 2022. PM Modi will extend personal invitations to G20 members and other invitees at the G20 summit scheduled to be held in India in 2023.
The G20 comprises 19 countries: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the USA and the European Union (EU).
Together, they account for over 80 per cent of the global GDP, 75 per cent of international trade and two-thirds of the world population.
