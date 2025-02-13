‘Warm reception in winter chills’: PM Modi receives rousing welcome from Indian diaspora in US | Watch video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a warm welcome from the Indian diaspora on Wednesday (local time) after landing in the United States for the next leg of his four-day high-profile foreign visit.

PM Modi's US visit officially began on February 12. This will be his first visit to the United States after Donald Trump took over as the president for the second time.

India's Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, and other officials welcomed PM Modi to the airport. As the Indian diaspora welcomed PM Modi despite harsh winter weather and chilling temperature, the Indian prime minister expressed gratitude towards them.

“Despite the cold weather, the Indian diaspora in Washington DC has welcomed me with a very special welcome. My gratitude to them,” read a post by PM Modi on X.

As he met people at Blair House in Washington DC, Indians welcomed him with a loud cheer and many even raised slogans ‘Modi Modi’, and ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’.

Indian diaspora brave ‘winter and snow’ to welcome Modi Several members of the Indian diaspora expressed happiness over PM Modi's US visit. Most of them showed up to greet the Indian leader despite harsh winter weather prevailing across the US.

“We have people on crutches, and they have braved this great winter and snow...we are excited to welcome PM Modi to America,” a member of the Indian diaspora told news agency ANI.

Speaking to ANI, Baburaj, a member of Indian diaspora said, "I live in Virginia, I belong to Telangana. Today, the Indian diaspora is so excited..All Indians are excited to see him."

Srinivas, a member of the Indian diaspora, said that members of the Indian community are excited that the US gave the "highest priority" to PM Modi.

"We are here, Indian-American diaspora, all the people are here to welcome Prime Minister Modi. We are so excited that the US gave the highest priority to our Prime Minister. He is coming here for all 1.4 billion population," he told ANI.

PM Modi US visit PM Modi's visit in the US has come at a time when Donald Trump has announced stringent tariff hikes and strong measures to tackle illegal immigration. India is facing the risk of tariff hike from the US, and Narendra Modi is likely to strike a negotiation in the matter.

Before departing for his visit, PM Modi noted that his visit to the US will be an opportunity to build on the successes of collaboration in his first term and develop an agenda to further elevate and deepen the partnership between the two nations.