Prime Minister Narendra Modi took stock of the Lighthouse projects across the country. Drones were used to review six such projects, where work is currently underway.

The Prime Minister had launched Lighthouse projects on January 1, 2021, to use cutting edge technology to complete housing projects faster and make the structures more resilient.

Among the ongoing Lighthouse projects, the one in Indore uses prefabricated Sandwich Panel system to replace brick and mortar walls. The lighthouses in Rajkot are being built using French technology, with monolithic concrete construction technology using tunnels. These houses will be more capable of withstanding disasters.

In a project in Lucknow, Canadian technology is being used that does not require plaster and paint. Instead, pre-made entire walls are used that make the process faster and efficient.

In Chennai, Precast Concrete technology from the US and Finland will be used to construct the houses faster and cheaper.

In the Ranchi lighthouse project, houses will be built using 3D construction system from Germany. In this technique, each room will be made separately and then the entire structure will be combined in a similar manner as Lego blocks.

Houses in Agartala under the lighthouse project are being built using New Zealand-based technology that employs steel frames to make earthquake-resilient structures.

Thousands of houses will be built swiftly at every location which will act as incubation centres through which planners, architects, engineers and students will be able to learn and experiment with new technology.

(With agency inputs)

