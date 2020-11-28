Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Zydus Cadila's plant near Ahmedabad, Bharat Biotech's facility in Hyderabad and Serum Institute of India (SII) in Pune on Saturday to review the Covid-19 vaccine development work there.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) tweeted on Friday about PM Modi's visit today to 3 vaccine plants. "Tomorrow, PM Narendra Modi will embark on a 3 city visit to personally review the vaccine development and manufacturing process. He will visit the Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad, Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad and Serum Institute of India in Pune," the PMO wrote on Twitter.

"As India enters a decisive phase of the fight against Covid-19, PM @narendramodis visit to these facilities and discussions with the scientists will help him get a first-hand perspective of the preparations, challenges and roadmap in India's endeavour to vaccinate its citizens," the PMO added.

Here are the Live Updates from PM Modi's three-city tour:

PM Narendra Modi arrives at Gujarat's Ahmedabad to visit the Zydus Biotech Park today to review the Covid-19 vaccine development at the facility.

PM Modi will visit pharma major Zydus Cadila's plant near Ahmedabad first to get information about the development of its Covid-19 vaccine. As per reports, PM Modi is likely to arrive at the plant at around 9:30 am today.









