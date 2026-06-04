PM Modi, Venezuela's Delcy Rodriguez hold talks; energy, trade and interests of Global South in focus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Venezuela's Acting President Delcy Rodriguez held comprehensive talks on Thursday, focusing on expanding bilateral cooperation across a range of sectors and identifying new opportunities to strengthen ties between the two countries.

During the discussions, both leaders reiterated their shared commitment to promoting the interests of the Global South and enhancing collaboration on issues of common concern. They also exchanged views on key regional and international developments.

According to Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, the two sides reviewed the overall state of India-Venezuela relations and explored avenues for deeper engagement in areas of mutual interest. Both nations reaffirmed their resolve to further strengthen their longstanding partnership while working together on matters affecting developing countries.

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In a post on X, Jaiswal said: "PM @narendramodi held wide-ranging discussions with Acting President Delcy Rodriguez of Venezuela today. The leaders reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral relations and explored new avenues of cooperation in energy, trade, investment, healthcare, automobiles among others."

Earlier in the day, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Rodriguez and emphasised India's commitment to broadening cooperation with the South American nation.

In a separate post on X, Jaishankar said he was "pleased to call on Acting President Delcy Rodriguez of Venezuela in New Delhi today" and expressed appreciation for her longstanding commitment to the India-Venezuela relationship.

"Deeply value her longstanding commitment to the India-Venezuela relationship," the minister said.

He noted that her interaction with Prime Minister Modi would help inject fresh momentum into bilateral relations and pave the way for greater collaboration in the future.

Rodriguez arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday for a five-day official visit aimed at deepening diplomatic and economic engagement between the two countries.

The Ministry of External Affairs welcomed the Venezuelan leader and said the visit offers an important opportunity to build on the positive trajectory of the bilateral partnership.

The MEA said the visit is scheduled from 3 June to 7 June.

"A warm welcome to Acting President Delcy Rodriguez of Venezuela on her arrival in New Delhi. During her visit, Acting President Rodriguez will hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The visit will further deepen India-Venezuela ties and build on the momentum in the bilateral partnership," the ministry said.

Rodriguez had initially planned to travel to India for the International Big Cat Alliance Summit on 1 June, but the event was later postponed.

Following the deferment, she undertook a formal working visit instead.