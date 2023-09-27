Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while speaking at an event to mark 20 years of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit, asserted that ‘the event started at a time when Centre was indifferent to industrial progress of state’. And further praising how successful it became over the years, he said, we sowed small seed of Vibrant Gujarat 20 years ago, today it has developed into a big tree.

Speaking about the 20 year old long journey, he said, "When Vibrant Gujarat was started, there were no big hotels in Gujarat where foreign guests could stay. Even govt guesthouses used to get full and we used even University guesthouses..." From there…“We not only did redevelopment of Gujarat but also thought about its future, we made 'Vibrant Gujarat' a key channel for this. 'Vibrant Gujarat' was made a channel to increase the self-confidence of Gujarat and a channel to speak to the world eye to eye"

Quoting Swami Vivekananda, PM Modi on Wednesday said “Swami Vivekananda said every work goes through 3 stages- 1st it is mocked, later it faces opposition and finally accepted."

At the event PM Modi will also inaugurate development projects to the tune of ₹5,206 crores at Chhota Udepur in Gujarat including village Wi-Fi facilities in 22 districts on Wednesday.

The Gujarat government, in a statement on Monday, said PM Modi will visit Gujarat on September 27 and inaugurate projects worth ₹4,505 crore under the Mission Schools of Excellence.

“During his visit, he will inaugurate and dedicate various development projects worth ₹5,206 crore in Chhota Udepur district. Under the Mission Schools of Excellence project, development works worth ₹4,505 crore will be inaugurated and dedicated by the Prime Minister," the statement read.

A new Navodaya Vidyalaya built at a cost of ₹23 crore in Dahod and an FM Radio Studio built at a cost of ₹10 crore will also be inaugurated.

PM Modi will also inaugurate village Wi-Fi facilities that will benefit 20 lakh beneficiaries in 7,500 villages across 22 districts.

