Addressing the convocation ceremony, PM Modi said, "Today, you are entering the industry at a time when due to the pandemic, major changes are taking place in the energy sector of the world. At this time,there are many opportunities for growth of entrepreneurship & employment."

The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of a '45 MW Production Plant of Monocrystalline Solar Photo Voltaic Panel' and 'Centre of Excellence on Water Technology' at the university, and will inaugurate the 'Innovation and Incubation Centre - Technology Business Incubation', 'Translational Research Centre' and 'Sports Complex'.

In a tweet on Friday, PM Modi said, "At 11 AM tomorrow, 21st November, I would be addressing the Convocation of PDPU, Gandhinagar. Will also be inaugurating various Centres that would boost research, innovation and learning at PDPU."

As per a statement from the Prime Minsiter's Office, about 2,600 students would be getting their respective Degree/Diploma at this convocation.

The Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University (PDPU) was established as a private university through the State Act enacted on April 4, 2007, and offers programs in the domains of Science, Technology, Management and Humanities.

With agency inputs

