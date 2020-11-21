Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the eighth convocation of Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University (PDPU), Gandhinagar today via video conferencing.
Addressing the convocation ceremony, PM Modi said, "Today, you are entering the industry at a time when due to the pandemic, major changes are taking place in the energy sector of the world. At this time,there are many opportunities for growth of entrepreneurship & employment."
The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of a '45 MW Production Plant of Monocrystalline Solar Photo Voltaic Panel' and 'Centre of Excellence on Water Technology' at the university, and will inaugurate the 'Innovation and Incubation Centre - Technology Business Incubation', 'Translational Research Centre' and 'Sports Complex'.
In a tweet on Friday, PM Modi said, "At 11 AM tomorrow, 21st November, I would be addressing the Convocation of PDPU, Gandhinagar. Will also be inaugurating various Centres that would boost research, innovation and learning at PDPU."
As per a statement from the Prime Minsiter's Office, about 2,600 students would be getting their respective Degree/Diploma at this convocation.
The Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University (PDPU) was established as a private university through the State Act enacted on April 4, 2007, and offers programs in the domains of Science, Technology, Management and Humanities.