PM Modi hails booming startups, lauds job creation1 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 02:25 PM IST
The Prime Minister reiterated his government’s commitment to providing opportunities for India’s youth, pointing to accelerated recruitment processes in states ruled by the National Democratic Alliance
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday virtually distributed appointment letters to 71,000 new recruits at the Rashtriya Rozgar Mela, highlighting the role of India’s startups in creating over 40 lakh direct and indirect jobs. Modi emphasized drones and sports as emerging employment sectors.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×