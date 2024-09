PM Modi virtually flagged off six Vande Bharat train today i.e. September 15. The Prime Minister also distributed sanction letters to Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana- Gramin (PMAY-G) beneficiaries in Tatanagar, Jharkhand. He also released the 1st instalment of assistance to the beneficiaries.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}