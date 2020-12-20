PM Modi visits Gurudwara Rakab Ganj amid intense protests by farmers

In an unscheduled visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday morning paid tributes to Guru Tegh Bahadur for his supreme sacrifice at Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib in the national capital.

Guru Tegh Bahadur's death anniversary was observed on Saturday. He was the ninth Guru of the Sikh religion.

PM Modi offered prayers during his visit to the gurudwara for which no police bandobast or traffic barriers were put in place to restrict the movement of the common man, official sources told news agency PTI.

The mortal remains of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh Guru, were consigned to flames at Gurudwara Rakabganj.

Bowing to the Guru Tegh Bahadur, PM Modi said that the Sikh guru's life epitomised courage and compassion. The PM also recalled the Sikh Guru's vision for a just and inclusive society.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, "This morning, I prayed at the historic Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib, where the pious body of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji was cremated. I felt extremely blessed. I, like millions around the world, am deeply inspired by the kindnesses of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji."

"It is the special Kripa of the Guru Sahibs that we will mark the special occasion of the 400th Parkash Parv of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji during our Government's tenure. Let us mark this blessed occasion in a historic way and celebrate the ideals of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji," the PM wrote in another tweet.

The prime minister's visit to one of the most popular gurudwaras among the devotees in the national capital assumes significance as it comes amid intense protests by farmers, especially from Punjab, against the three farm laws enacted by his government.

PM Modi has been at pains to explain the benefits of farm reforms and often assured farmers that the existing government mechanism to support them, including minimum support price and agriculture mandis, will continue.

With agency inputs

