PM Modi visits home of PM Awas Yojana beneficiary in Bhubaneswar | Watch video

In Bhubaneswar, PM Modi laid the foundation for projects worth 3800 crore and launched the 'Subhdra' scheme for women. He met PM Awas Yojana beneficiaries, including the Nayak family, and celebrated his birthday with them over a meal.

Livemint
Published17 Sep 2024, 09:33 PM IST
'A very special visit to the home of the Nayak family in Bhubaneswar,' PM Modi said on X.
’A very special visit to the home of the Nayak family in Bhubaneswar,’ PM Modi said on X.(X @NarendraModi )

During his visit to Odisha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday visited the home of Antrajamai Nayak and Jahaja Nayak, beneficiaries of the PM Awas Yojana scheme in Bhubaneswar.

Sharing a picture with the Nayak family, the Prime Minister in a post on X said: “Upon landing in Bhubaneswar, went to the home of Antrajamai Nayak and Jahaja Nayak. They have benefitted from the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and are proud home owners. Also met their family including their adorable grandchild, Soumyajit.”

Also Read | PM Modi thanks well-wishers for wishing him on 74th birthday, says this

He also shared that the Nayak family served “delicious Khiri” to him on the occasion of the 74th birthday.

Later, PM Modi also shared a short clip of his visit to the home of Nayak family.

Also Read | Narendra Modi’s birthday: Here’s how he celebrated his birthday over last five years

Watch here:

While interacting with women beneficiaries of ‘PM Awas Yojana’, the Prime Minister said that he had delightful conversations over tea as he heard their life journeys.

Also Read | PM Modi turns 74: BJP leaders extend birthday wishes to ’visionary leader’

PM Modi in Odisha

Earlier today, PM Modi laid the foundation stone and inaugurated various development projects worth 3800 crore in Bhubaneswar.

He also launched and dedicated to the nation several projects in the state. He released the first installment of assistance to nearly 10 lakh beneficiaries under PMAY-G in around 14 states.

The Griha Pravesh celebrations for 26 lakh beneficiaries of PMAY (Gramin and Urban) from across the country were held during the programme. PM Modi also handed over the keys to their house to PMAY (Gramin and Urban) beneficiaries.

Also Read | PM Modi turns 74 today: A time line of his life and rise in BJP

He also launched the AWS 2024 app for a survey of additional households for PMAY-G. Further, the Prime Minister launched the Operational Guidelines of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana--Urban (PMAY-U) 2.0.

The Prime Minister launched 'Subhdra', the flagship scheme of the Government of Odisha, in Bhubaneswar. It is the largest women-centric initiative and is expected to cover over 1 crore women. Under the scheme, all eligible beneficiaries between the ages of 21 and 60 will receive Rs. 50,000 over five years from 2024-25 to 2028-29.

On this historic occasion, the Prime Minister initiated the fund transfer into the bank accounts of more than 10 lakh women.

(With PTI inputs)

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:17 Sep 2024, 09:33 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaPM Modi visits home of PM Awas Yojana beneficiary in Bhubaneswar | Watch video

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Motors

    975.00
    03:59 PM | 17 SEP 2024
    -13.15 (-1.33%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    133.05
    03:59 PM | 17 SEP 2024
    -1.85 (-1.37%)

    Bharat Electronics

    284.20
    03:54 PM | 17 SEP 2024
    -6.15 (-2.12%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    294.55
    03:59 PM | 17 SEP 2024
    2.05 (0.7%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Himadri Speciality Chemical

    640.70
    03:57 PM | 17 SEP 2024
    47.55 (8.02%)

    Kaynes Technology India

    5,561.20
    03:59 PM | 17 SEP 2024
    256.95 (4.84%)

    Thermax

    5,235.20
    03:51 PM | 17 SEP 2024
    233.3 (4.66%)

    Varun Beverages

    649.40
    03:59 PM | 17 SEP 2024
    28.3 (4.56%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,970.00-150.00
      Chennai
      73,280.0020.00
      Delhi
      73,330.00-2,085.00
      Kolkata
      73,290.00-2,460.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

        Yes, Continue