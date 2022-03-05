Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted an inspection of Varanasi Cantt Railway Station on Friday.

During his visit, the Prime Minister interacted with the people at the railway station.

Notably, Varanasi is the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Modi.

Earlier on Friday, PM Modi held a massive roadshow in Varanasi for the last and the seventh phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, voting for which is slated to be held on March 7. People enthusiastically participated in the roadshow and raised slogans.

After the roadshow, Prime Minister stopped for having tea at a tea stall. He sipped hot tea in a 'kulhar'. He also waived to the people gathered outside the shop who were cheering exuberantly.

Later on Friday, Prime Minister Modi offered prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

Polling for six phases of the seven-phased Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections has already concluded. The seventh phase of polling will be held on March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

