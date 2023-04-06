Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday noted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was committed to taking tough steps to rid India of corruption, nepotism and law and order challenges, as reported by PTI.

PM Modi further slammed people with a "baadshahi" mindset for insulting the poor and backwards since the party stormed to power in 2014.

During the 44th Foundation Day celebrations of the BJP, Prime Minister warned the party's workers against becoming complacent, highlighting that there are already claims that no one can defeat the party in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"Despite being the world's biggest political party, we don't have to be complacent. People have already started saying that no one can defeat the BJP in 2024. This is true but as BJP workers we have to win the heart of every citizen of the country," he said.

Accusing Congress and other political parties of perpetuating the culture of the main opposition party, Modi condemned their alleged ties to nepotism, dynasty, casteism, and regionalism.

The BJP represents a new culture of taking everyone along, he asserted.

Without referring to various allegations levelled by these parties against his government, the prime minister said they have been battling an existential crisis and resorting to levelling allegations and conspiracies against the ruling party. They are full of hate and frustration, he added.

"Today, they have become so desperate that they have openly started saying 'Modi teri kabar khudegi' (your grave will be dug)," he said, asserting the support of the poor, tribals, backwards, Dalits and women among others will continue to protect 'lotus' and help it bloom.

Lotus is the BJP's election symbol.

"We should not be confined to winning polls. Our goal is to win over the hearts of crores of people. We have to fight every poll with the same hard work that we have put in since the time of Jana Sangh," he said.

He drew parallels between Lord Hanuman, whose birth anniversary is being observed by the devouts on Thursday, to assert that the party believed in the ideals of selfless service.

India was realising its potential and strength after 2014 just like Lord Hanuman did after eliminating self-doubt, PM Modi said. "If we see the whole life of Lord Hanuman, he had a 'can-do' attitude that helped him achieve big successes."

As Lord Hanuman took on demons fiercely, the government will also act stringently in ridding the country of ills like corruption, nepotism and law and order challenges, the prime minister added.

Opposition parties have accused the government of using probe agencies against their leaders on corruption charges as part of a political vendetta.

Modi cited the free ration scheme, health insurance and other welfare measures to assert that social justice was an article of faith for the BJP while other parties used to advance the interest of particular families without helping society.

While the BJP thought and dreamt big and then set out to dedicate itself to achieving these goals, opposition parties could though small, set small goals and patted each other on achieving even smaller targets.

"The BJP believes in dreaming big and achieving even bigger goals," Modi said.

The Opposition parties never imagined that Article 370 would be history one day and they cannot digest the work BJP was doing in ushering peace and development, he said.

Modi emphasized the importance of utilizing technology and social media effectively, urging party workers to receive adequate training.

He also emphasized the need for workers to operate within the confines of India's Constitution and work in accordance with the party's ideology.

He said, "The BJP has taken birth from the womb of democracy, and has been nourished and nurtured with the nectar of democracy."