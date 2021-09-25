PM Modi warns Pakistan on using terrorism as a political tool

"Despite limited resources, India - which believes in the philosophy of "Seva Param Dharam" (service is the highest religion) - is completely invested in the development and manufacture of the vaccines," Modi said as he gave details about Zydus Cadila's three-dose covid-19 DNA vaccine that was cleared by the Indian drug regulator DCGA last month. The vaccine is seen as the world’s first plasmid DNA vaccine against covid-19. It uses a section of genetic material from the virus that gives instructions as either DNA or RNA to make the specific protein that the immune system recognises and responds to.