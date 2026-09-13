PM Modi welcomes world leaders, addresses open session on day 2 of 18th BRICS Summit; to hold bilateral meetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday welcomed world leaders at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, where India is hosting the 18th BRICS Summit. The leaders are scheduled to attend the open session titled ‘Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability: Shaping the Future for Inclusive Global Growth’.

PM Modi welcomed Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Vietnamese PM Le Minh Hung, President of Burundi Evariste Ndayishimiye, Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and Ugandan Vice President Jessica Alupo with a warm handshake, news agency ANI reported.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What is the main theme of the 18th BRICS Summit hosted by India? ⌵ The main theme of the 18th BRICS Summit is 'Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability', focusing on development, sustainability, and innovation. 2 Why is the New Delhi Declaration significant for BRICS nations? ⌵ The New Delhi Declaration is significant as it reflects the collective resolve of BRICS nations to amplify the Global South's voice and emphasizes deeper cooperation on key issues like AI and digital infrastructure. 3 How does PM Modi plan to enhance cooperation among BRICS member states? ⌵ PM Modi plans to enhance cooperation among BRICS member states by focusing on four key pillars: resilience, innovation, cooperation, and sustainability during the open sessions and bilateral meetings. 4 What bilateral meetings is PM Modi expected to have during the BRICS Summit? ⌵ PM Modi is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with leaders from seven nations, including South Africa, Kazakhstan, the Philippines, and Uganda, among others. 5 Should BRICS nations prioritize technology adoption in their collaborations? ⌵ Yes, BRICS nations should prioritize technology adoption as emphasized by PM Modi, particularly in AI and digital agriculture, to align technology with the actual needs of farmers and promote inclusivity.

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PM Modi addresses open session Addressing the open session on the second day of the BRICS Summit, PM Modi said that New Delhi's BRICS presidency has focused on the pillars of resilience, innovation, cooperation and sustainability and that, with the support of members, the shared vision has been transformed “into a win-win collaboration."

He added, "Under India's presidency, we have focused all our efforts on four pillars: resilience, innovation, cooperation, and sustainability. I am pleased that, with your cooperation and support, we have been able to transform our shared vision into a win-win collaboration."

Additionally, PM Modi stated that the BRICS Network on Digital Agriculture will create new opportunities for farmers. Addressing the summit, he noted, "Through this initiative, AI, geospatial technology, and digital public infrastructure will be aligned with the actual needs of farmers. The weaponization of technology and critical minerals could hinder our shared progress; therefore, we have emphasized inclusivity in the adoption of technology."

World leaders attend open session The world leaders attended Sunday’s open session, which centred on the four key pillars of the summit’s central theme: resilience, innovation, cooperation and sustainability. The session will be held at the Summit Hall in Bharat Mandapam.

The session is expected to allow BRICS leaders to discuss shared priorities, explore ways to deepen cooperation among member states, and promote a more inclusive model of global growth.

The open session is part of the BRICS Summit that India is hosting on 12 and 13 September, under the theme ‘Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability’.

PM Modi to hold bilateral meetings with seven leaders On the second day of the BRICS Summit, PM Modi is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with leaders from seven nations, including South Africa, Kazakhstan, the Philippines, Egypt, Burundi, Uganda and Nigeria.

PM Modi will also hold a meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on the sidelines of the summit. South Africa has been a core part of BRICS.

Earlier on Friday, PM Modi held a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin as the latter landed in Delhi. The meeting between the two leaders came a day before the 18th BRICS Summit commenced. The two agreed to deepen their countries’ longstanding ties, with Putin calling for the BRICS grouping to create a new platform for global growth that operates independently of Western rules.