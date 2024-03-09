PM Modi takes a jibe at opposition in Siliguri: ‘TMC worried about nephews, Congress about ...’
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday visited West Bengal and inaugurated a range of development projects
During his visit to West Bengal's Siliguri, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a range of infrastructure projects in the state worth more than ₹4,500 crore. He also took a jibe at the opposition parties and said that the TMC and the Congress are busy in supporting their nephews, sons and daughters.