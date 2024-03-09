Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  PM Modi takes a jibe at opposition in Siliguri: ‘TMC worried about nephews, Congress about ...’

PM Modi takes a jibe at opposition in Siliguri: ‘TMC worried about nephews, Congress about ...’

Livemint

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday visited West Bengal and inaugurated a range of development projects

PM Modi visited West Bengal's Silliguri on Saturday

During his visit to West Bengal's Siliguri, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a range of infrastructure projects in the state worth more than 4,500 crore. He also took a jibe at the opposition parties and said that the TMC and the Congress are busy in supporting their nephews, sons and daughters.

He also accused the TMC of looting the state for several years and said that it is the TMC government which is not letting the MNREGA money and other funds released for the state reach to the people.

"Over the last 10 years, development of the state, especially its northern region, has been a priority for our government. We need 21st century infrastructure for the development of this area," he said. During his visit, PM launched several projects of railway line electrification in northern West Bengal.

