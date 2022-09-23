PM Modi will address National Conference of Environment Ministers today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the National Conference of Environment Ministers of all states in Gujarat, today at 10:30 am via video conferencing in a bid to foster cooperative federalism and provide national perspective to the state leaders
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the National Conference of Environment Ministers in Ekta Nagar, Gujarat today at 10:30 am via video conferencing. He would also address the gathering on the occasion.
The two-day conference slated to be held from 23 to 24 September 2022 will focus on increasing the forest cover with special emphasis on the restoration of degraded land and wildlife conservation
A release by the Prime Minister's Office on the occasion read, "Taking forward the spirit of cooperative federalism, Conference is being convened to create further synergy amongst the Central and State Governments in formulating better policies on issues such as Elimination of Plastic Pollution through a multi-pronged approach, State Action Plans to effectively combat Climate Change with focus on LiFE- Lifestyle for Environment."
The statement by PMO further informed, the conference will have have six thematic sessions with topics focusing on LiFE, Combating Climate Change (Updating State Action Plans on Climate Change for Mitigation of Emissions and Adaptation to Climate Impacts) ; PARIVESH (Single Window System for Integrated Green Clearances) ; Forestry Management ; Prevention and Control of Pollution; Wildlife Management ; Plastics and Waste Management
According to reports, PM Modi's Modi's participation in such national conferences with an audience made up primarily of state policymakers follows a pattern and reflects an effort on his part to give state leaders a national perspective while fostering the spirit of cooperative federalism.
During March 2020 and April 2022 the Prime Minister chaired 20 such meetings and reports claim the coordination came in handy during the implementation of the vaccination programme.
The Prime Minister inaugurated the 'Centre-State Science Conclave' via video conferencing on September 10 while he also addressed the National Labour conference on August 25 addressing a gathering of Labour Ministers of all state and Union Territories.
