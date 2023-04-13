PM Modi will dedicate health infra projects worth ₹3,400 cr to Assam tomorrow2 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 05:35 AM IST
During his visit to Assam, PM Modi will visit the AIIMS Guwahati campus to inspect its newly built campus and subsequently, dedicate it to the public.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Assam tomorrow, Friday, April 14, to be a part of a series of events where he will lay and inaugurate several developmental projects, besides marking his attendance at the Guinness World Records Bihu dance performance attempt by over 10,000 artists.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×