Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Assam tomorrow, Friday, April 14, to be a part of a series of events where he will lay and inaugurate several developmental projects, besides marking his attendance at the Guinness World Records Bihu dance performance attempt by over 10,000 artists.

In an official statement, the Prime Minister's Office stated that he would also dedicate various projects worth more than ₹3,400 crore to the nation.

The Prime Minister will reach Guwahati airport around noon. Then he will visit the AIIMS Guwahati campus to inspect its newly built campus and subsequently, dedicate it to the public. Apart from AIIMS, he will also dedicate three other medical colleges - Nalbari, Nagaon, and Kokrajhar -- to the nation.

The foundation stone of this hospital was also laid by Prime Minister Modi in May 2017. Built at a cost of more than ₹1,120 crores, AIIMS Guwahati is a state-of-the-art Hospital with having capacity of 750 beds including 30 AYUSH beds. This hospital will have an annual intake capacity of 100 MBBS students annually, ANI reported.

Following his program at AIIMS Guwahati, PM Modi will attend an event marking the platinum Jubilee Celebrations of Guwahati High Court to be held at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra.

The Gauhati High Court was established in 1948 and it served as the common court for the seven north-eastern states of Assam, Nagaland, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Tripura, and Arunachal Pradesh until March 2013, when separate High Courts for the States of Manipur, Meghalaya, and Tripura were created.

The Gauhati High Court now has jurisdiction over the States of Assam, Nagaland, Mizoram, and Arunachal Pradesh, with its Principal Seat at Guwahati and three permanent Benches in Kohima (Nagaland), Aizawl (Mizoram) and Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh).

After the Gauhati High Court event, he will reach Sarusajai Stadium and witness a colorful Bihu program performed by more than ten thousand Bihu performers.

The mega Bihu display which has been organized to globally showcase the folk dance of Assam as a mascot of cultural identity and of the state will be a Guinness World Record attempt in the folk dance category in a single venue.

He will also commission a 500 TPD Menthol Plant in Namrup; lay the foundation stone for the bridge on the Brahmaputra River connecting Palashbari and Sualkuchi; lay the foundation stone for the beautification of the amphitheater Rang Ghar in Sivasagar; and dedication to five railway projects to the nation.

(With ANI inputs)