PM Modi will follow this person on Twitter to seek inspiration. Read here

NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday shared the story of a specially-abled painter he met, Aayush Kundal. The PM vowed to follow the painter on Twitter to seek ‘continuous inspiration’.
Specially-abled Ayush paints with his feet.
"आज @aayush_kundal से मिलना मेरे लिए एक अविस्मरणीय क्षण बन गया। आयुष ने जिस प्रकार पेंटिंग में महारत हासिल की और अपनी भावनाओं को पैर की उंगलियों से आकार दिया, वो हर किसी को प्रेरित करने वाला है। अनवरत प्रेरणा मिलती रहे, इसलिए मैं उन्हें ट्विटर पर फॉलो कर रहा हूं। (Meeting @aayush_kundal today became an unforgettable moment for me. The way Aayush mastered the painting and shaped his emotions with his toes is going to inspire everyone. To keep getting inspired, I am following him on Twitter.)" the PM's tweet read.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the moment distinctively unforgettable. He said, " He is a source of inspiration for all of us. To keep on getting continuous inspiration, I will follow him on Twitter."
The Prime Minister also appealed to everyone to see Aayush's paintings.
"I request you all to have a look at the painting @aayush_kundal. Aayush has also created a YouTube channel for his paintings, which contains different colours of his life" PM Modi said in a tweet.
