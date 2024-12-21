The successful completion of validation flight on December 9 has paved way for commercial operations to commence in April 2025, says Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has announced that Jewar airport (Noida International Airport) will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in April next year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The successful completion of validation flight on December 9 has paved way for commercial operations to commence in April 2025. This airport will not only connect Uttar Pradesh to the world, but also transform Jewar into a global hub of economic and industrial activities," Yogi said during a dialogue with farmers contributing their land for the airport’s final phase.

The Noida International Airport, the Asia’s largest airport, is believed to be a game-changer for regional and national connectivity, driving industrial growth and creating thousands of job opportunities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Stressing on the role of the Noida airport in positioning Jewar as one of India’s most developed regions within the next decade, the CM said: “The airport will bring unprecedented prosperity to the region. By 2040, it will have the capacity to handle 70 million passengers annually, and its world-class infrastructure will place it among the top airports globally."

In a post on social media platform X, CM Yogi said: "Jewar remained immersed in darkness for decades, and now it is ready to shine on the world stage. In the next 10 years, Jewar is going to become the most developed area of the country, and the whole world will see the prosperity. Noida International Airport will start in April 2025, Hon'ble Prime Minister will inaugurate it."

According to an official statement from the UP government, CM Yogi Adityanath has increased the compensation to farmers for land acquisition to build the Jewar airport from ₹3,100 per square meter to ₹4,300 per square meter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The CM said in the X post: "Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Asia's largest airport is being built in Jewar, the credit for this development goes to the farmers. The compensation payable for land acquisition for the third phase for Noida International Airport, Jewar has been increased from ₹3,100 per square meter to ₹4,300 per square meter. Hearty congratulations and salutations to all the farmer brothers!"