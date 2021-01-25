PM Modi will interact with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar awardees today

PM Modi will interact with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar awardees today1 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2021, 07:33 AM IST
- PM Modi will interact with PMRBP awardees at 12:00 pm today via video conferencing
- 32 children have been awarded the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar, 2021
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) awardees at 12:00 pm today via video conferencing. 32 children have been awarded the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar, 2021. The government has been awarding the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar to the children with exceptional abilities and outstanding accomplishments, in the fields of innovation, scholastics, sports, arts & culture, social service and bravery.
The awardee children are from 32 districts of 21 States/UTs. 7 awards have been given in the field of Art & Culture, 9 awards have been given for Innovation and 5 for scholastic achievements. 7 children have won in Sports category, 3 children have been felicitated for Bravery and one child has been honoured for her efforts in the field of Social Service.
While commending the young achievers, President Ram Nath Kovind has stated in a message that “I am hopeful that Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar, 2021 would not only motivate the winners but will also encourage millions of other young children to dream, aspire and stretch their limits. Let us all do our personal best to take our nation to a new zenith of success and prosperity."
