PM Modi to meet British counterpart Keir Starmer in Mumbai today: What's the itinerary?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart, Keir Starmer, will meet at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai today, 9 October. The two leaders will hold talks to further strengthen the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, as outlined in the ‘Vision 2035’ roadmap.

This will be the third meeting between the two leaders since Starmer became British PM in July 2024. The first two meetings were held at Chequers in Buckinghamshire in July this year and on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro last November.

Starmer arrived in Mumbai for his first two-day trip to India on Wednesday, 8 October.

Doval, Jaishankar, and Misri to attend PM Modi will be joined by National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri. On the UK side, Starmer will be accompanied by Peter Kyle, Secretary of State for Business and Trade, and Jason Stockwood, Minister of State for Investment.

The discussions are expected to focus on enhancing cooperation in trade, investment, technology, defence, climate action, and education. The two leaders will also take part in the India-UK CEO Forum and the Global Fintech Fest 2025.

"During the visit, the two Prime Ministers will take stock of progress in diverse aspects of the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in line with ‘Vision 2035’, a focussed and time bound 10-year Roadmap of programmes and initiatives in key pillars of trade and investment, technology and innovation, defence and security, climate and energy, health, education and people to people relations,” as per the Statement by Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

The two leaders will hold talks with top business and industry figures to explore opportunities under the India–UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), which is seen as a key pillar of their future economic partnership. They will also discuss regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Technology security initiative Starmer's office said he would use the second and final day of a trip to India to discuss a recently sealed trade deal as well as a technology security initiative launched in July last year.

It also stated that 64 Indian companies would collectively invest £ 1.3 billion ($1.75 billion) in Britain, as announced during the UK's largest-ever trade mission to India, which saw more than 100 companies and organisations travel with the Prime Minister.

"The UK-India trade deal is already unlocking growth, and today's announcements mark the beginning of a new era of collaboration between our two nations," Starmer said.

The deal between the world's fifth and sixth largest economies, agreed after US President Donald Trump unleashed tariff turmoil, aims to increase bilateral trade by a further 25.5 billion pounds by 2040.

Global Fintech Fest PM Modi and PM Starmer will also attend the sixth edition of the Global Fintech Fest (GFF) in Mumbai today. The event will bring together innovators, policymakers, regulators, investors, and industry experts from across the world.

This year’s theme, “Empowering Finance for a Better World – Powered by AI, Augmented Intelligence, Innovation, and Inclusion,” focuses on how technology and human insight can together build a more ethical and sustainable financial future.

PM Modi welcomed Starmer in a post on X on Wednesday. "Welcome Prime Minister Keir Starmer on your historic first visit to India with the largest ever trade delegation from the UK. Looking forward to our meeting tomorrow for advancing our shared vision of a stronger, mutually prosperous future," the PM said.

Implementation of the trade deal On Wednesday, the first day of the Starmer-led UK team's two-day trip, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and the UK’s Trade Minister Peter Kyle held bilateral meetings to oversee the implementation of the trade deal, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said.

“The meeting marked a significant step towards operationalising the India–UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), with both ministers agreeing to reposition the Joint Economic and Trade Committee (JETCO) to oversee its implementation and delivery. Both sides underlined their commitment to ensuring swift, coordinated, and results-oriented implementation of the agreement, aimed at realising its full potential for businesses and consumers in both countries,” the Ministry said in a statement.