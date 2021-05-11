PM Modi will not attend G7 Summit in person due to current Covid situation: MEA

India, Australia and South Korea are among the special invitees for this year’s G-7 Summit hosted by Johnson in Cornwall. There was speculation that a meeting of leaders of the Quad countries – ie US president Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Japanese prime minister Yoshihide Suga and Modi would hold their first in-person meet on the sidelines of the G-7 meet in Cornwall. With Modi calling off his visit, that in-person meet has been ruled out. The four leaders had met virtually on 12 March for the first-ever leaders’ summit of Quad countries.