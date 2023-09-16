PM Modi will turn 73 tomorrow; Here's how he celebrated his birthday in last 5 years2 min read 16 Sep 2023, 02:36 PM IST
PM Narendra Modi, who will turns 73 on Sunday, will celebrate his birthday by dedicating the 'YashoBhoomi' convention center in Dwarka. In 2022, he released cheetahs in a national park.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will turn 73 on Sunday. The Prime Minister yesterday secured the highest approval rating globally among elected leaders as per the latest survey by Morning Consult. 76% of people approved of Modi's leadership while 18 per cent disapproved. He has constantly topped the survey, with his approval rating mostly hovering in the 70s.