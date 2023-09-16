Prime Minister Narendra Modi will turn 73 on Sunday. The Prime Minister yesterday secured the highest approval rating globally among elected leaders as per the latest survey by Morning Consult. 76% of people approved of Modi's leadership while 18 per cent disapproved. He has constantly topped the survey, with his approval rating mostly hovering in the 70s.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be celebrating PM's birthday in different ways. For instance, the BJP unit in Tripura has named PM Modi's birthday celebration 'Namo Vikas Utsav'. The day will commence with a yoga session on Kumarghat PWD Ground attended by Chief Minister Manik Saha, his cabinet colleagues, and senior party leaders from Delhi and Tripura. With the PM turning 73 on September 17, a total of 73 priority households will receive PG ration cards, while 73 copies of the Bhagavad Gita will be distributed among students and 73 persons with disabilities will receive aids.

The Indian Express reported that the Gujarat BJP unit will start the celebration on September 17 and culminate it on Gandhi Jayanti. Gujarat BJP president CR Paatil has said that the party will open bank accounts for 30,000 school girls in Navsari district. Besides, the BJP Yuva Morcha will organise blood donation camps across all districts in Gujarat.

Whereas PM Modi on his 73rd birthday will dedicate ‘YashoBhoomi’ in Dwarka on on Sunday. It is the Convention Center, built across more than 73 thousand square metres of area, comprises 15 convention rooms including the Main Auditorium, the Grand ballroom, and 13 meeting rooms with a total capacity of holding 11,000 delegates.

Here's how PM Modi has celebrated his birthday in the past five years:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was born on 17 September 1950 in Gujarat's Vadnagar, a small and nondescript town in the Mehsana district of north Gujarat.

PM Modi's birthday 2022

In 2022, Prime Minister Modi released eight imported cheetahs in the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh.

PM Modi's birthday 2021

On this year's birthday of the PM, India administered 2.26 crore Covid vaccinations as part of a special drive. Besides, an e-auction was also conducted of mementos gifted to PM.

PM Modi's birthday 2020

The 2020 birthday of Prime Minister Modi was marred by the Covid pandemic. However, his party BJP organised several events to mark the occasion as 'Sewa Saptah'. The party workers distributed rations to needy people and organised blood donation camps. BJP Chief JP Nadda also released a book called "Lord of Records" highlighting 243 "unprecedented" achievements of the Modi government.

PM Modi's birthday 2019

On this birthday, PM Modi first took the blessing of his mother Heeraben and then he attended the 'Namami Narmada' festival at Kevadiya Gujarat. He also addressed a public meeting next to the 'Statue of Unity'. Heeraben passed away last year on 30 December. She was 99.

PM Modi's birthday 2018

On his 68th birthday, PM Modi went to his Parliament constituency Varanasi. He offered prayers at Kashi Vishwanath temple. He met students of Naraur Primary School of Rohaniya in Kashi Vidyapith block.

PM Modi on 17 September 2014, which was his first birthday as Prime Minister of India, coincided with Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to India. He started his day by seeking the blessing of his mother and later announced 11 welfare schemes of the Gujarat government for the upliftment of women, youth, and people under below poverty line category.