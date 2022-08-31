PM Modi will unveil new ensign of Indian Navy on Sept 22 min read . Updated: 31 Aug 2022, 06:11 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will commission the first indigenously designed and built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant on September 2.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, September 2, will unveil a new ensign of the Indian Navy at the aircraft carrier Vikrant Commissioning event, said officials as quoted by news agency ANI. He will commission the first indigenously designed and built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant.