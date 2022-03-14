Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday wished a speedy recovery to former US President Barack Obama from Covid-19. Quoting a tweet by Obama, PM Modi said in a tweet, "My best wishes Barack Obama for your quick recovery from #COVID19, and your family's good health and wellbeing".

My best wishes @BarackObama for your quick recovery from COVID-19, and for your family's good health and wellbeing. https://t.co/mCrUvXlsAp — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 14, 2022

The former US president said he has tested positive for the coronavirus, though he's feeling relatively healthy and his wife, Michelle, tested negative.

“I've had a scratchy throat for a couple of days, but am feeling fine otherwise," Obama said on Twitter on Sunday. “Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted."

Obama encouraged more Americans to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, despite the declining infection rate in the US. There were roughly 35,000 infections on average over the past week, down sharply from mid-January when that average was closer to 8,00,000.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report that 75.2% of US adults are fully vaccinated and 47.7% of the fully vaccinated have received a booster shot.

The CDC relaxed its guidelines for indoor masking in late February, taking a more holistic approach that meant the vast majority of Americans live in areas without the recommendation for indoor masking in public.

