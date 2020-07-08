Home >News >India >PM Modi wishes Brazilian President speedy recovery from Covid-19
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

PM Modi wishes Brazilian President speedy recovery from Covid-19

1 min read . Updated: 08 Jul 2020, 10:53 AM IST Staff Writer

  • 'My friend President Jair Bolsonaro, my prayers and best wishes for your speedy recovery,' Modi tweeted
  • Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro had on Tuesday said that he has tested positive for coronavirus

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today wished Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro a speedy recovery from COVID-19. "My friend President @jairbolsonaro (Jair Bolsonaro), my prayers and best wishes for your speedy recovery," Modi tweeted in Portuguese and English.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro had on Tuesday said that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the Brazilian President said he was confident that he will swiftly recover from the new coronavirus thanks to treatment with hydroxychloroquine, the anti-malaria drug that has not been proven effective against COVID-19. Brazil, the world's sixth-biggest nation, with more than 210 million people, is one of the outbreak's most lethal hot spots. More than 65,000 Brazilians have died from COVID-19, and over 1.5 million have been infected.

-With inputs from AP


Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
The Centre has set March 2021 as deadline for the one nation one ration card’ scheme.

PM Narendra Modi extends free foodgrain scheme for poor till November

3 min read . 01 Jul 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout