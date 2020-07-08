PM Modi wishes Brazilian President speedy recovery from Covid-19

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today wished Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro a speedy recovery from COVID-19 . "My friend President @jairbolsonaro (Jair Bolsonaro), my prayers and best wishes for your speedy recovery," Modi tweeted in Portuguese and English.

My friend President @jairbolsonaro, my prayers and best wishes for your speedy recovery. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 8, 2020

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro had on Tuesday said that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the Brazilian President said he was confident that he will swiftly recover from the new coronavirus thanks to treatment with hydroxychloroquine, the anti-malaria drug that has not been proven effective against COVID-19. Brazil, the world's sixth-biggest nation, with more than 210 million people, is one of the outbreak's most lethal hot spots. More than 65,000 Brazilians have died from COVID-19, and over 1.5 million have been infected.

