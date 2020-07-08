Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >PM Modi wishes Brazilian President speedy recovery from Covid-19
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PM Modi wishes Brazilian President speedy recovery from Covid-19

1 min read . 10:53 AM IST Staff Writer

  • 'My friend President Jair Bolsonaro, my prayers and best wishes for your speedy recovery,' Modi tweeted
  • Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro had on Tuesday said that he has tested positive for coronavirus

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today wished Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro a speedy recovery from COVID-19. "My friend President @jairbolsonaro (Jair Bolsonaro), my prayers and best wishes for your speedy recovery," Modi tweeted in Portuguese and English.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today wished Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro a speedy recovery from COVID-19. "My friend President @jairbolsonaro (Jair Bolsonaro), my prayers and best wishes for your speedy recovery," Modi tweeted in Portuguese and English.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro had on Tuesday said that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the Brazilian President said he was confident that he will swiftly recover from the new coronavirus thanks to treatment with hydroxychloroquine, the anti-malaria drug that has not been proven effective against COVID-19. Brazil, the world's sixth-biggest nation, with more than 210 million people, is one of the outbreak's most lethal hot spots. More than 65,000 Brazilians have died from COVID-19, and over 1.5 million have been infected.

-With inputs from AP

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated