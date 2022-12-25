PM Modi wishes countrymen on the occasion of Christmas

PM Modi wishes countrymen on the occasion of Christmas2 min read . 08:30 AM IST
Prime Minister hoped that the festival of Christmas will help further the spirit of joy and harmony in the society
Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished everyone a Merry Christmas while hoping that the day would further the spirit of harmony and joy in society.
Taking to Twitter to share his message the Prime Minister wrote,“Merry Christmas! May this special day further the spirit of harmony and joy in our society. We recall the noble thoughts of Lord Christ and the emphasis on serving society"
PM Modi also wished former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and freedom fighter Madan Mohan Malviya on their birth anniversaries. He shared a special video message with his narration to pay his tributes.
Paying tribute to former PM Vajpayee, Prime Minister wrote, “Tributes to Atal Ji on his Jayanti. His contribution to India is indelible. His leadership and vision motivate millions of people."
PM Modi while paying tribute to Madan Mohan Malviya wrote a special message in hindi, “Humble tribute to Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya ji, the great child of Mother Bharati(Maa Bharati), on his birth anniversary. He dedicated his life for the prosperity of the education world of the country, for which he will always be remembered."
President Droupadi Murmu also wished the people on the joyous occasion, she wrote, “Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas! On this day, let us remember the message of kindness and brotherhood given by Jesus Christ. May we spread joy and positivity and have the spirit of compassion towards fellow beings and the environment"
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also wished everyone a merry Christmas, he wrote, "The festival of Christmas gives hope to strengthen the values of brotherhood, tolerance and caring. May this joyous occasion bring happiness and prosperity to all. Merry Christmas🎄everyone!"
Prime Minister Modi will be hosting the 96th edition of his monthly radio programme Mann ki baat at 11am today, it will also be the last edition of the programme for the year.
