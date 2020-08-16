PM Modi wishes Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on his birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today extended his wishes to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on his birthday. "Birthday wishes to Delhi CM Shri @ArvindKejriwal Ji. Praying for his long and healthy life," Modi tweeted.

Thank you sir for your warm wishes. https://t.co/DuAWGwspXy — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 16, 2020

The Aam Aadmi Party's national convenor turned 52 today. He thanked the prime minister for his warm wishes.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that the Delhi government will not open schools unless it is "fully convinced" about the improved COVID-19 situation in the city.

Delivering his Independence Day speech at the Delhi Secretariat, Kejriwal said the COVID-19 situation in the city is "quite under control" as compared to what it was two months back and thanked all the stakeholders, including the central government, 'corona warriors' and different organisations.

He said in view of reports that some patients collapsed due to drop in their oxygen levels even after recovering from the disease and testing negative, the Delhi government will start providing oxygen concentrators to them from next week.

The chief minister said the safety and the health of schoolchildren are very important to the AAP government.

"I meet people and get messages from them asking not to open schools. I want to assure them that we care about their children as much as they do. Unless fully convinced, we are not going to open the schools," he said.

